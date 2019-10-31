Steph Curry breaks hand as Warriors lose to Suns

(CNN) — NBA star Steph Curry suffered a broken hand in the Golden State Warriors’ home defeat by the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

With the Warriors trailing 83-54 in the third quarter, Curry fell awkwardly on his left hand as the Suns’ 7-foot center Aron Baynes landed on top of him.

Curry immediately grabbed his wrist and walked back to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

The 31-year-old underwent X-rays which confirmed a broken left hand, but there was no immediate word on a timeline for his return.

After the game, both head coaches spoke of the impact the injury had on their players.

“I just feel bad for him,” Suns coach Monty Williams told a post-game news conference. “When these guys who are the faces of the league go down, it’s not good for the league, but especially someone like Steph, who has done so much to raise the level of excitement here in the Bay Area and throughout the league.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Baynes asked about Curry after the game.

“You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens,” he told the news conference.

It is the second successive season in which Curry has suffered an injury in the early weeks. Last year, he injured his groin, sidelining him for 11 games.

Curry, twice named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), has led the Warriors to five straight NBA finals, and was averaging 24 points, 6.7 assists and five rebounds per game this season before his injury.

The Warriors have endured a difficult start to the 2019-20 NBA season.

The 2015, 2017 and 2018 champions are already without 2014 MVP Kevin Durant, who moved to the Brooklyn Nets, and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who is out indefinitely as he recovers from a torn knee ligament.

The 121-110 loss to the Suns is the Warriors’ third defeat from its opening four games and the Bay Area team now has a 1-3 record to start the season.

