FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas is preparing to take its game overseas for an international matchup in London.

The Raiders are trading Gatorade for Earl’s tea as they’re headed to London.

“I got my passport. I am really excited we are working on it as a team, so it’s going to be a great experience,” said Def. lineman Christen Moreau. “We are working as you see, as a group, we are dedicated to it and we’re trying to win it all this year, so London better be ready.”

After years of dominating Florida Friday night lights, the Raiders are taking their talents across the pond, where football means something very different and cleats are called boots.

We are all excited about it. A little bit of culture, giving these guys an opportunity to see something that most of their parents have never experienced. For us being afforded this opportunity, it comes with great gratitude,” said head coach Roger Harriot.

Come early October, the 16-time Florida state champs will play NFL Academy, the NFL’s international development team in London at the famed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We have a responsibility to not only what we are doing on a national level but an international level. We are constantly telling ourselves that we are the team to beat on the planet, we really believe it, and then all of a sudden we have an opportunity to actually represent the United States of America,” said Harriot.

“London is different. It’s crazy, but it’s going to be fun and we’re going to show out for everybody,” said Off. Lineman Aidan Hrenick.

The cultural exchange is already in full swing; the boys are learning British slang, the Queen’s English, and how to properly enjoy fish and chips.

“O,h I’m ready to eat everything. I’m an offensive lineman, I love food, so fish and chips count me in. I’m ready for that,” said Hrenick.

And while the team is pumped to showcase their skill abroad, when it comes to hitting the field, they will certainly be ready, even 4,000 miles away from the 954.

“St. Thomas football is nothing like South Florida, so whatever they got up there is nothing like down here,” said Moreau.

The game is scheduled to take place on October 8.

