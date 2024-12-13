SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It was the fight of the fittest Thursday night during the High School 5A Football Championship title.

The game held at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium saw the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders prevail against the Lakeland Dreadnaughts

This latest victory marks the sixth consecutive state title for the Raiders.

St. Thomas Aquinas cruised to victory with a 34-to-nothing win over the Dreadnaughts.

