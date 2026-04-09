FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The high school sports spring calendar has reached the playoffs.

Hoping to make a long run in the postseason is the St. Thomas Aquinas boys lacrosse team.

The team is ranked fifth in the state, 13th nationally, and once again on a mission.

“We bring the heat every single time we step on the field for sure,” said St. Thomas forward James Finch. “When we bring that intensity, it puts fear into the opponents, you know what I’m saying? We want to come out in the first five minutes is what we talk about every time we step on the field.”

Finch is one of the Raiders team captains, and next spring, he’ll play at Ohio State.

He and his teammates are looking to repeat as the Class 2A state champs.

The program is led by head coach Terry Crowley, a U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Famer, and the all-time winningest coach in Florida history.

“I think every young man that comes into the program understands this is where the bar is, we’ve got to work hard,” said Crowley.

Number 33 Caden Bennett, is a sophomore defenseman who’s also a linebacker on the Raiders football team.

“The lateral movements, getting up and down the field, the conditioning, they all correlate together,” said Bennett.

The Raiders will have seven games during the playoff run, if they win all seven games, they will win their fifth state championship the second weekend in May in Naples.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.