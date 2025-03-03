FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a 22-year hiatus, the Raiders boys’ basketball team are headed to the state final four as they look to bring home their first championship since 2001.

“It feels surreal. It really does. In the beginning of the year everyone had the same goal in mind so just knowing that we have a chance to make history, everyone is willing to do that and it feels great,” said Raiders’ Guard Dj Sandi.

In just five seasons, Coach Julius Sandi, has led St. Thomas to three district titles and now the team is competing for the biggest prize in the state.

“My whole goal when I came here, was to kind of build the program up to get it to where we’re at right now and winning the state championship would be something that would just put the icing on the cake,” said Coach Sandi.

As the Raiders approach history they know sticking to their main principle would be crucial to securing another banner hanging from the rafters.

“Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships. We’re hoping to make sure that proves to be true,” said Coach Sandi.

“We’re a defense first team and that what’s going to win us game. That’s what got us to win over 30 games and I feel like we got defense to win states,” said Raiders’ Guard Clarence Westbrook Jr.

Having the perfect mix of size, speed, and depth also has led the Raiders to their best record in school history at 28 and 2.

“Chemistry makes us. Our core guys that have been together are part of the reason as to why we have the right culture in place to build the program,” said Coach Sandi.

Apart of the core group is Florida State commit, Dwyane Wimbley Jr., who transferred to St. Thomas for his senior year from Westminster Academy to help the Raiders turn their hoop dreams into reality.

“This is what we talked about since the beginning, like this is what we came together to do, this is our end goal so to be able to see that we’re two games away from that, it’s nothing better,” said Raiders’ Forward Dwyane Wimbley Jr.

And now being a third Wimbley to play at STA, the future Nole, is eager to join his older sister as a St. Thomas basketball state champion, something his dad wasn’t able to accomplish during his time at the school.

