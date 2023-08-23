BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)-South Florida produces more NFL players than any other part of the country. This week, the Broward County National Football Showcase is bringing the best prep talent from the entire nation.

Come this weekend, some of the top Broward County high school football programs will headline a seven game prep showcase.

“We have the opportunity for the South Florida team to show out all of our skills and to really show the world that we, you know, we’re the best football in the world,” said St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez Sr.

One of those teams gearing up for battle is defending 7-8 state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. Hosting the reining prep national champs are St. John Don Bosco from California.

“A lot of individuals and critics will talk about how St. Thomas is ducking or we don’t want to play certain teams, and it just works out the way God wants it to,” said St. Thomas head coach Roger Harriot.

And come this weekend, St. Thomas is well equipped to put their two year unbeaten streak on the line.

“You’re always going to have a target on your back coming to St. Thomas, but at the end of the day, you learn to love it,” said St. Thomas wide receiver James Madison II. “You learn to love everybody when they give you their best game because you’re not going to get a bad game out of anybody. Everybody’s going to give you their best, so that means you give everybody else your the best so you prove yourself every week in and week out.’

For St. Thomas and the rest of the South Florida schools participating in the 2nd Annual Broward National Football Showcase, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

