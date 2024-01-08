KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City moved its April 13 Major League Soccer home game against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Arrowhead Stadium from the team’s Children’s Mercy Park.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri has a capacity of about 76,000. It is the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and the oldest of the 11 U.S. sites for the 2026 World Cup.

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas, the soccer team’s home since 2011, has a capacity of about 18,000. The soccer team, then known as the Kansas City Wizards, played at Arrowhead Stadium from 1996 through 2007 and used the larger stadium for a 2010 exhibition against Manchester United that drew of 52,424.

Single game tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and start at $65, Sporting KC said.

