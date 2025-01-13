HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida has been called the mecca for high school football and while it’s important for players to be able to read the game, what they do and learn off the filed is just as crucial.

Some of the top high school football players in the area are discovering the importance of becoming outstanding role models in their community.

Last week, nearly two dozen college-bound football players visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

They generously spent their time with young patients who are facing extended hospital stays.

“Honestly you know it’s a blessing, I can’t complain. Just putting a smile on their face it makes me smile. I’m having fun,” said Bryon Louis, American Heritage running back.

“I feel like sports is an integral part of these kids lives and being able to introduce them to some of it whether it’s giving gifts or helping them learn the sport, I’m just very glad to be apart of that,” said Gavin Harvey, American Heritage kicker.

Many of these players including Norte Dame commit, Davion Dixson, from Palmetto High school plan to make visits like this one a life-long mission.

“It’s amazing. I never thought that I would be in this position and I am certainly blessed to be here and to [continue to] give back to my community when I get to that level,” said Dixon.

The young patients were truly grateful for the opportunity to spend time with the young athletes.

“Awesome and It’s fun and cool. They help me color and play games,” said the patient, Mallory Dawson.

For Mallory Dawson her favorite high school footballer was a highly covered commit to the Miami Hurricanes.

“I’d want someone to do the same for me if I was going through that type of stuff she was going through, but it’s just a blessing to put a smile on someone’s face and know that I’m one of her favorite people to hang around her today,” said Malachi Toney, American Heritage wide receiver.

This is all possible because of Wesley Frater’s vision, who is celebrating 27 years as the founding director of the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

Frater believes it sends a powerful message to all the prep-stars participating.

“Your dedication, sportsmanship, and resilience makes you championships both on and off the field,” said Frater. “Remember it’s not just about the award. It’s about the legacy that you will leave behind and the impact you make on those who look up to you.”

Of champions featured: educational symposium, mental health component, and financial literacy workshops.

All of which cultivated into the player of the year of award where all the participants received a gold jacket similar to those awarded to players inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.

“When you make it to the NFL Hall of Fame they give you a gold jacket. How [inaudible] is it to have on that gold jacket coming straight out of high school? Is that some foreshadowing? Mayne some good things to come?” asked 7New’s Donovan Campbell .

“Yeah, it’s some good things to come. I’m going to get that gold jacket for sure. Remember this interview. I’m going to get that gold jacket,” said Toney.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.