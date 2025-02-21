FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Dolphins’ Annual Cancer Challenge will be in full swing this weekend and for one South Florida woman the cause is dear to her heart as she lost her husband to his battle with cancer.

7News’ Reporter Alex Browning spoke with Vanessa Walker at her office in Fort Lauderdale about when her late husband was diagnosed with cancer.

“When you’re diagnosed with cancer in South Florida you have hope because there’s Sylvester,” said Vanessa Walker. “In John’s case it was too far gone. We didn’t have the proper testing. We didn’t have the proper diagnosis. We didn’t find out he had cancer until he walked into the emergency room too late.”

Vanessa’s late husband, John, was 43-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage four cancer, sadly losing his battle a few months later.

“Sometimes when you’re young and healthy that’s your worst enemy because the doctor can quickly overlook,” she said.

John, a world-class athlete, represented Team USA on the world stage just weeks before his diagnosis.

“We had no idea what the signs and symptoms were. If we had only known, or if we had been told seek a second opinion, ‘This could be cancer. Get to a cancer institute.’ He would probably been alive today,” said Walker.

For Vanessa, this weekend is less about the race or the ride, rather it’s about highlighting the importance of Sylvester Comprehensive Center in our community and fundraising for the critical care and research that can make a difference in countless of lives.

“Cancer permeates our society. It’s unbelievable that we still have not found a cure for cancer, although were getting closer and there’s so many cancers that have real hope. The fact that we have a research center so close to us that’s working with clinical trials and opportunities for people to be well,” she said.

To honor John’s life, Vanessa said she is not only participating in, but she’s also fundraising for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

“We put a team of 11 people together in John’s honor. The team is the John A. Walker Legacy team. Our goal is to raise $15,000.We’re almost there,” said Walker.

It’s her hope that people can be healthy and cancer free with the medical advancements and state-of-the-art treatments available at Sylvester.

