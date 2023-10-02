LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Exciting news for cricket fans in South Florida! The International Cricket Committee (ICC) has chosen Broward County Stadium as one of the prestigious venues to host World Cup games in 2024.

This announcement is set to be formally unveiled at the Lauderhill stadium, Monday morning.

The Broward County Stadium will be one of three U.S. venues where the ICC will host its men’s World Cup games. This would mark the first time the World Cup will be held in the U.S.

The other two sites will be Eisenhower Park in New York and Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

