South Florida sports teams show support for Stoneman Douglas high victims

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida sports teams are showing their support for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

The Florida Panthers are currently wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High patches on their uniform and will continue wearing them Friday night, which will be their first home game since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Before the Panthers game, the team is planning a special tribute to each victim, as well.

The Miami Heat are also expected to show their support by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High patches for the rest of the season.

The Heat return home on Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.