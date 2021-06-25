SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s sports teams have continued to support the Surfside community and first responders as crews proceed with their search for survivors in the rubble.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle delivered water, drinks and needed supplies to the site on Friday.

Baker also hugged Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was grateful for the players supporting rescue efforts. He also paid for meals for the first responders with the team’s food relief partner, Seed Miami Food Truck.

The Florida Panthers also went to the Surfside Community Center to donate two vans filled with water, food and clothing for residents and families impacted and need help right now.

The teams said they are stepping up to help in anyway they can.

“That was heartbreaking, obviously,” Baker said. “That was the main thing for me. It’s heartbreaking. Just being involved with the families with all the tragedy in all these people’s lives, and right now, we’re trying to give them a little hope and give as much as we can.”

Inter Miami players wore black arm bands tonight for the victims of the heartbreaking situation in Surfside.

There was also a moment of silence before Inter Miami’s home game against Orlando City.

Inter Miami is also donating $10,000 to the Surfside Relief Fund.

The Miami Heat and Miami Marlins will also continue providing meals for the first responders searching and praying for a miracle to find survivors.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.