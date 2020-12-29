South Florida sports legends pay tribute to WSVN Sports Director Steve Shapiro

(WSVN) - WSVN Sports Director Steve Shapiro will be signing off for the final time on Wednesday after decades of service, but before he retires, some South Florida sports legends are paying tribute to him.

“Shapiro, what’s up brother? This is D-Wade,” Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade said. “I just want to say, first of all, congratulations on a long career, congratulations on making an impact in the city of South Florida. I just wanted to send some love your way and say have a great retirement. If you need any advice on how to retire, I’m not your man because I’m still not retired.”

“I wanted to congratulate you on an incredible broadcasting career here in South Florida,” Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino said. “Obviously, in sports and you have been a special guy to a lot of people here in the community. Well, you’re retiring, so you don’t have to work that hard anymore, so enjoy your retirement and be safe, man.”

“Steve, congratulations on an amazing, amazing career my brother,” Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem said. “Congratulations on your retirement. You’re one of the guys I like. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t mean it. Enjoy your retirement. Miami is wide open, so hopefully, I see you on the side.”

“Hey Steve, what’s up? It’s JT,” Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor said. “First of all, I want to say congrats on your retirement. You put in a lot of hard work, a lot of time. Enjoy your retirement. It’s great. Just don’t do what I did and gain a bunch of weight. It’s going to be harder to get it off. I’m telling you, you’re not young anymore, take it easy out there. Enjoy buddy.”

“Steve, hey, congratulations man on a great career,” former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas said. “You’re great at what you did, man. You’re a true professional, and I’m happy to call you my friend, but as friends do, as you see the weight room in the back drop, we gotta lose that dad bod, man. There’s no more excuses. You don’t have time. You got nothing but time now. Get yourself in the gym, quit hiding behind that suit. All the best to you, man. We love you, enjoy retirement. We’ll see you around.”

“Hey, what’s up, Steve? It’s Edge. Remember me? Number five from the U. The one you used to interview all the time after the games,” NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James said. “Hey man, congratulations on your retirement, man. It’s a beautiful thing. You had a long and successful career. Enjoy retirement, man. It always been great to do an interview with you.”

“Hey Steve, I love you,” former NFL wide receiver Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson said. “I’ve been on the show with you a few times. Man, we had some very good times. I just want to wish you good luck. You can come find me. I can give you the gist on how retirement works. We can smoke cigars, chill, go on the yacht, fish, deep sea fishing, swim with orcas, all that good stuff that I do, and I can teach you how to play FIFA as well. Congrats and good luck on everything.”

“I never thought there would be a day where you would retire before me,” Miami Heat President Pat Riley said. “In all the years that you covered me and covered the Heat, we’ve had a lot of fun. You have a lot to be proud of, so good luck, my friend, and I’m sure I’ll see you somewhere along the way.”

“All South Florida sports fans, myself included, have enjoyed you cover all of our teams for the past 23 years,” Miami Hurricanes Football head coach Manny Diaz said. “I hope you enjoy retirement and continue keeping up with the Hurricanes. Congrats from all of us here at the U.”

“I hope you’re looking forward to playing some golf and coming to the University of Miami home basketball games,” Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball head coach Jim Larranaga said. “I want you to be my guest, but I also want you to have a great retirement. Enjoy yourself and congratulations. You deserve it.”

“From a personal standpoint, I want to thank you for all the kindness and professionalism you showed me while I was an athlete down here,” former Marlins third baseman Mike Lowell said. “I especially enjoyed our time when I was in the studio talking sports with you. Your enthusiasm for your job and your enthusiasm for covering the sports here in South Florida was infectious to everyone, and you will be sorely missed, but congratulations on your retirement and enjoy all your free time. Take care.”

Shapiro will be signing off for the final time on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.