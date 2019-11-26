South Florida sports figures give back to the community for Thanksgiving

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several organizations practiced the meaning of Thanksgiving by giving others some help for the holiday season.

Many people think about the meal, but this particular handout will last way after dinner is done.

The players and staff of the Miami Dolphins joined forces with Feeding South Florida to distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals and turkeys courtesy of Publix, Tuesday.

This was just one of the many events the Dolphins and others did for the day.

Days away from Thanksgiving, South Florida sports figures made sure everyone will have a big bird on their tables this Thursday.

Heat hall of famer Alonzo Mourning has been a part of this initiative for 19 years.

“It’s very contagious and infectious for us to give and to show people that this is the right thing to do, you know, which encourages more people to wanna give as well,” he said, “because if all of us has been the byproduct of someone else doing something nice for us that has encouraged you to wanna do something nice for someone else.”

Former Miami Hurricane and Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton also distributed food for Thanksgiving.

Norton lost an arm in a car accident five months ago.

He said he is beyond thankful to distribute turkeys at Miami South Ridge High School.

“An event like this means a lot,” he said. “Just to be able to help and give back to people that really need it, and seeing the looks on these family’s faces when they get blessed with something that they need, it means the world to me.”

Turkeys were not the only things being handed out.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker surprised Gratigny Elementary School students with new kicks, equipment and a $10,000 grant.

“Seeing their smiles, seeing them happy, it definitely put in perspective that football is just football, and what’s important is the people,” he said. “It’s definitely fun to come back and interact with the community.”

“Today was amazing,” said Zuri Alexander, a student. “I didn’t expect it to be this good. It was also surprising, entertaining, thrilling. You can see that from all the kids screaming. I don’t have much shoes at home, but I love these.”

