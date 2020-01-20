South Florida ramps up Super Bowl preparations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Super Bowl 54 match has been set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and preparations have kicked into high gear at Hard Rock Stadium and beyond with various venues across South Florida preparing to host all kinds of parties and events.

The Miami Beach Convention Center is working to prepare for the Super Bowl Experience, an event every football fan can enjoy whether they got the ticket to the game or not.

Fans will be able to meet celebrities, players from other teams, see the Vince Lombardi trophy and immerse themselves in all things Super Bowl 54.

Super Bowl 54 is Miami’s 11th game, and the NFL wants to ensure that people will be able to enjoy the big game whether they’re watching it from home or lucky enough to watch it at the stadium.

“If you don’t have the ticket to the game, this is your Super Bowl,” NFL director of events Nicki Ewell said. “So we know everybody is not lucky enough to make it to Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, so this is your chance to still get those unique photo ops, participate in the game.”

Tickets for the Super Bowl Experience will start at $20. As the game gets closer, prices will go up to $40.

