(WSVN) - He once played for the Canes and in the NFL, now Sinorice Moss is hoping to make the big time on the silver screen.

From The Rock to Jim Brown, we’ve seen quite a few football players make the transition from the gridiron to the big screen.

You can now add South Florida Pro Moss to the list of athletes, turned thespian.

Taking his helmet off to tackle acting is something Moss feels he was born to do.

“When I was younger, you know, I was always performing for my grandmother, performing for my family, so now having the time to do it now, now that I’m not playing football anymore, and just loving every aspect of it,” he said.

Moss enjoyed a stellar collegiate football career as a wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes, before being drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2006.

He is now immersing himself in Hollywood.

“Enjoy myself, enjoying California, learning, diving deeper inside, you know, the career of being an actor and understanding how that business works,” Moss said. “Working hard everyday.”

Turning his attention to the silver screen, Moss is still waiting on that one big role to catapult his career.

“My opportunities are coming and I’m excited about it,” Moss said.

While acting isn’t the most stable career path, Moss still has other options.

“I mean, I think that opportunity for myself is still there,” he said. “I never, you know, closed that door on that opportunity from being a former athlete to have an opportunity to be an analyst.”

