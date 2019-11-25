South Florida organizations hand out Thanksgiving meals

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida organizations have stepped up to hand out meals and turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter could be seen handing out turkeys at Marlins Park in Miami, Monday night.

“It’s very nice, very nice,” a woman said. “I appreciate everything.”

The Marlins partnered with 50 nonprofits to feed 1,000 families. This is the 10th year the Marlins have provided meals to the community before Thanksgiving.

However, they are not the only organization helping out this holiday season.

Brightline and the City of Miami also handed out 500 turkeys to families in the Overtown neighborhood on Monday.

“This is the fourth year that we have done this, so it’s a tradition for us and one of our favorite things to do in the holiday season,” Brightline spokesperson Alison Soule said.

Broward Health hosted its annual Healthcare for the Homeless Thanksgiving Feast in Fort Lauderdale, Monday. The county served 750 meals during the event.’

“It’s a great day to give back to the community, really embrace them,” Broward Health President and CEO Gino Santorio said. “The care that we give to these thousands of patients doesn’t end when they leave our center, so this is just another way we’re trying to tackle that.”

The Miami-Dade Department of Corrections teamed up with Cox Media and local nonprofits.

Big names in local radio in sports woke up early on Monday to hand out 1,000 turkeys.

“The key thing here for us today is to impact the community by rolling up our sleeves and giving back,” former NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis said.

“This is actually as equally as important as what we do each and every day because our roles and responsibilities extend outside the walls of the jail and really extend into the community,” Miami-Dade Department of Corrections Director Daniel Junior said.

The distribution at Marlins Park is expected to last until 7 p.m.

