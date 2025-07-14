PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida native 9-year-old Penelope Garcia is making her national debut, climbing, jumping, and tackling one of the toughest courses on American Ninja Warrior.

She’s a fierce ninja-in-the-making from Pembroke Pines.

“Before I started ninja, I could barely even do one pull-up,” she said.

Just recently, Penelope took on several hundred kids from around the world at the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Championship in Texas.

“You know, last year, they weren’t able to go to Worlds, and she qualified,” said Daniel Lopez, owner and coach of 305 Ninja Academy. “And I host the regional championship. It was like, I really wanted her to go. So now, it’s more for her. I want her to have an amazing experience.”

“We kind of just found this as an outlet for her,” said Demi Garcia, Penelope’s mother. “We put her here, she started doing local competitions, and she was winning. So, she’s on her way.”

Climbing, jumping, swinging, and powering through every challenge with grit and heart. This wasn’t just about competing but also about conquering every obstacle.

“In practice when she’s there, you can just see it; she changes. She puts on focus, and she works so hard; she gives it all that she has,” said Demi.

Her ninja coach isn’t surprised. He says Penelope has a spark and determination that most kids her age can only dream of.

“When she started, she was nervous,” he said. “But the more you get this, the more you go through it, and you build just this hardcore drive. That’s why she’s where she’s at right now with it.”

While she didn’t bring home the title as the top ninja in her age group, it was still an experience she will never forget.

“It was really fun because I got to meet other people, and I got to meet the ninja kids and all that,” she said.

In the process, Powerful Penelope also made South Florida super proud.

“An amazing feeling for her to be able to do that,” said Ryan Garcia, Penelope’s father. “Represent us, represent South Florida. Represent where we’re from; it’s amazing.”

Penelope won’t be slowing down anytime soon, as she’s already eyeing her next wall to climb.

