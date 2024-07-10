JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Over the weekend, the 2024 AAU Track and Field Primary and Club Championships took place in Jacksonville, showcasing some of the nation’s talented young athletes.

Among the notable participants was South Florida native Rayford Shipman IV, who broke a national record in the 100-meter race at the age of 7.

The young athlete and his coach celebrated his achievement in an Instagram post.

“National Record, Ray. How you feel?” asked his coach in the video. “Good,” said Shipman IV, who was seen smiling while on his coach’s back.

“All that hard we’ve been doing, this is what it’s for Papa. I told you,” responded the coach.

This event has a rich history of featuring future Olympic stars, including alumnae such as Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and the latest sensation, Quincy Wilson, who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

