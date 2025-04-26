HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida horse trainer is days away from sending his thoroughbred to the Kentucky Derby, a high-stakes equestrian event reserved for the best of the best.

7News cameras on Friday captured Saffie Joseph Jr. and his horse in Hallandale Beach.

Joseph, a third-generation owner and trainer, was born to raise horses.

“I wanted to become one of the best in the world,” he said. “It was a dream, and I was kind of naive and came to America at 22, and here we are.

Joseph’s horse, White Abarrio, is one of the top-ranked racehorses in the world, and if Neoequos wins the Kentucky Derby next weekend, he’ll have two of the fastest horses in the world in his barn.

“I bought [Neoequos] for $22,000; it’s pretty cheap,” he said, “and then he ran here [at Gulfstream Park] in the Florida series, which is against the Florida-breds only, and he ran against a horse that won, beat him in both legs.”

Neoequos left for Kentucky Friday morning. He’ll spend the next few days getting ready for the biggest race of his young life.

“It’s a tough race, and it’s a great experience to be there, and hopefully the horse will run well,” said Joseph.

The Derby is special. Joseph knows not everyone makes it this far.

“You only get one try; every horse, he has one try,” he said. “[The Kentruck Derby] is a restricted race for 3-year-olds. With an old horse, you can run in big races numerous times, so the Derby is hard because it’s 20 horses.”

If Neoequos is going to be a champion, Joseph said, it’s going to take all he has.

“You’ve got to get a perfect trip,” he said. “He’s a horse that, when he has a target, he runs better.”

Neoequos is looking at 40-to-1 odds of winning, but Joseph said anything is possible.

The Kentucky Derby takes place May 3.

