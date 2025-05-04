LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — A horse from South Florida got to live out its Kentucky Derby dream this weekend.

For a moment, it looked like Neoequos might just pull off an upset at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Saturday afternoon.

The thoroughbred, a major underdog in this year’s race, burst out the gate and led the pack early on.

Sadly, the fairy tale start didn’t last. As the race wore on, the competition closed in, and Neoequos started to fall behind.

The horse eventually finished in 13th place. Still, for fans of the unexpected, it was a thrilling ride.

