DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA fever is here in South Florida.

Fans made their way to Doral Central Park for the World Cup Final draw, Friday afternoon. The ones who were already there, seen wearing the colors of their favorite national teams, had their eyes glued to the screen.

Some wore Miami pride gear, but all hoped their teams would get lucky this year, as the FIFA World Cup draw was broadcast from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

That’s where they learned the world’s nations group stage fates.

This is an important moment for Miami because as a host city, it will see firsthand how culture and competition collide.

Fans who spoke with 7News were ecstatic and ready.

“Come on, man! We’re Argentina! What are you talking about? Argentina, we’re going for the fourth cup!” one FIFA fan told 7News.

“We’re going for Switzerland and for Haiti!” one woman said at the watch party.

“Super excited! I’m so happy to be here. I can’t wait to see where Ecuador lands. Hopefully, like easy teams, but you never know. But either way, we’re looking good, so I’m rooting for them,” another excited fan told 7News.

Rodney Barreto is the Chairman of the FIFA Miami Host Committee.

“So much exciting [stuff]. We’re not the hottest city in America, we’re the hottest city in the world. Everybody wants to be here,” Barreto said.

As of 12:30 p.m on Friday the World Cup draw was still going on in Washington, D.C. All eyes in Doral were glued to the screen and everyone was excited for the outcome of this momentous occasion.

