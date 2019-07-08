South Florida community remains proud of Coco Gauff as her streak at Wimbledon ends

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Coco Gauff’s remarkable run at Wimbledon has come to an end, but the South Florida community remains proud of her.

Family members and friends of 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff gathered at the Paradise Sports Lounge, her father’s restaurant, in Delray Beach to watch her play on Monday morning.

She lost to Simona Halep in a fourth round match with a final score of 6-3 6-3, but those rooting her on said she’s still a winner and has a long career ahead of her.

“I’ve always told her, whether she wins, loses or draws, I will always love her no matter what,” said Gauff’s grandmother Yvonne Odom. “People around the world know her because she can play tennis well, but your family, we are here whether you win, lose or match.”

“She had an excellent run,” said Gauff’s great aunt Brenda Williams, “a lot sooner than what we thought it was going to be, so whatever steps she made, that was a victory. We feel like she won. She’s won. She’s just 15. She’s got so much potential, and I can’t be any more proud of her.”

Her grandmother said she knows Coco will remain polite and humble, just like she always has been. She also jokingly added she has to clean her room when she returns home.

Family members said as soon as Coco comes back, she will go back to the courts to begin practicing for her next match.

