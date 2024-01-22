HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Dade High School has emerged as a powerhouse in high school wrestling, securing its position as the mecca of the sport in South Florida. Head Coach Victor Balmeceda, working for the school over the last 31 years, cultivated a program that not only dominates the state but now stands at the top of the national rankings.

“Make yourself tired,” yelled head Coach Victor as students warmed up, embodying the dedication that has propelled South Dade to the No. 1 spot in the country.

A national poll has South Dade ranked as No. 1 in the country and Coach Balmeceda’s program has a shot at winning a 25th state championship.

“Kids feel that and they know the passion. They see the passion that I, myself, and the assistant coaches have for the program and the love that we have,” said Coach Balmeceda. “There’s something to be said about walking out there with South Dade singing along. You know, I used to say that it’s like wearing a super hero costume.”

Having produced an impressive 74 state champions, Coach Balmeceda’s influence extends beyond victories on the mat. Senior Sawyer Bartlet is aiming for his fourth consecutive state championship and has a record of 139-0, having never been taken down on the mat.

“Sometimes it’s kind fun like, guys will come up to me before a match and ask like, ‘It’s really easy,’ but it’s like putting them out of their misery. So, the faster the better,” said Bartlet, a three-time state champion.

Adding to the team’s strength is Coach Balmeceda’s son, Gavin, a three-time state finalist.

“When he’s in my corner, he’s calling out moves and I just do the moves and they end up working most of the time,” said Gavin. “This sport is a grind. If you’re not grinding in this sport, you’re not winning.”

The Buccaneer’s coach created this high school wrestling powerhouse by getting children involved at a young age.

“I came up with a kid’s club. that’s when it became a well-oiled machine,” said Victor. “They’re already coming here with the confidence that they could win state titles. Now instead of winning state titles, it was like, ‘I wanna be one of the best in the nation. One of the best in the world.'”

Coach Balmeceda is now on the verge of 500 career dual meet wins, which will rank him among the best ever in the state of Florida.

