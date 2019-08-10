SoulCycle issues free social justice fitness training amid Trump fundraiser controversy

(WSVN) - In the wake of the Trump fundraiser controversy involving Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, SoulCycle is trying to firm up its image by offering free community rides for social causes.

The management team of SoulCycle is trying to regain favor from their customers and even members of their company by offering social justice fitness training rides for free.

More than 350 instructors are given rides for “whatever cause is true in their heart,” according to an email by CEO Melanie Whelan, with all proceeds going to causes selected by the employees.

Ross serves as the chairman of the parent company that owns SoulCycle and Equinox.

A note from our CEO pic.twitter.com/UwxBWR76B0 — SoulCycle (@soulcycle) August 7, 2019

Both companies have expressed that they do not support the fundraising event and that their profits do not fund politicians.

