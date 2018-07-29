Son of UM baseball coach killed after Jeep hits pole in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of the teenage son of the Miami Hurricanes’ assistant baseball coach after he was killed in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Miller Drive and Southwest 87th Street, at around 9:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said 16-year-old Ari Julian Arteaga hit a median with his Jeep Wrangler as he headed down Southwest 87th Street. The vehicle then swerved across the street and onto the sidewalk, striking a fence before slamming into a concrete utility pole.

Officials said Arteaga died at the scene.

His girlfriend, 16-year-old Indira Rambarran, was sitting in the passenger seat. She survived the crash with some injuries.

Rambarran was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

“We had two people in the vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief George May. “One was transported to a local hospital. The other one was deceased on scene.”

Arteaga, the son of University of Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga, was a football player at Columbus High School.

Loved ones said they are devastated by his sudden passing.

“Everyone loved Ari,” said friend Albert Espinosa. “I don’t think there was a single person in this world that could not have loved Ari.”

Arteaga’s friends and teammates came to pay their respects to his family on Sunday.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it, and then I tried calling him to see if maybe he would answer, and his mom answered and told me,” said Espinosa as he broke into tears.

Arteaga’s Jeep was seriously damaged.

The crash caused several nearby homes to lose electricity for hours.

“No power, but we can deal with that,” said Alex, a witness in the area. “Unfortunately, the sad part is a young man lost his life.”

Columbus football coach Chris Merritt issued a statement that reads, “We ask as a Columbus family we pray for the repose of the soul of Ari, and we pray that the Lord provide comfort, strength and peace to Ari’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

UM’s head football coach Gino DiMare also released a statement. It reads, “We are all mourning the loss of Ari and are thinking of J.D., Ysha and Ariana during this difficult time. Ari was a bright young man who brought joy to so many who knew him, and he will be missed by all of us in the Miami baseball family.”

“He was awesome. He was the best kid I knew,” said Espinosa. “I loved him. He was family, and this is just a tragedy.”

“He was the best kid that I knew,” echoed friend Anthony Vega. “He was the best brother, the best teammate, the best brother anyone could ask for.”

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

A private Mass in Arteaga’s honor will be held at Columbus High School starting at 8:30 p.m. Students will start meeting at the school at 7:30 p.m. Grief counselors will be on hand.

