SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 4-year-old son of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is conquering cancer.

In an Instagram post published Friday, Spoelstra wife, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, confirmed their son Santiago is in remission from Burkitt lymphoma.

The latest development follows a whirlwind of events for the family over the past several months.

Back in late March, Santiago was diagnosed with the disease. One week after his birthday, he was put into treatment.

Earlier this week, months after he began chemotherapy, Santiago was able to ring the golden bell at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

In the Instagram post, Sapp Spoelstra wrote, “My family and I are incredibly grateful to the pediatricians, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses and the whole Child Life team and all the staff at Nicklaus who took care of our boy.

He was and continues to be so brave.

He did not lose his joy.

So many friends and loved ones made sure that none of us did.”

The Spoelstras are currently expecting a third child.

