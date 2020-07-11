Son of 7Sports’ Donovan Campbell surprised with 7/11 birthday caravan

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special 7/11 birthday celebration in Davie for the son of a member of 7News’ family.

Kingston, the son 7Sports reporter Donovan Campbell, was greeted on Saturday with a caravan outside his home, Saturday afternoon.

Decorated vehicles and even Davie Fire Rescue trucks drove by the boy’s home, as friends, family and neighbors wished the boy a happy seventh birthday.

7News cameras captured the honoree as he smiled and waved at well-wishers.

Kingston’s father may have been just as excited as his son to see all the cars and trucks.

