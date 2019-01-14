Son arrives in Dubai to play for South Korea at Asian Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Son Heung-min has arrived at the Asian Cup after missing South Korea’s first two games while playing for Premier League club Tottenham.

The attacking midfielder posed for selfies and signed a jersey at the airport in Dubai a day after playing in Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday in London.

South Korea has already qualified for the last 16 and Son could play in the final Group C match on Wednesday against China with both sides chasing first place.

It is Son’s third international tournament in less than a year.

After playing at the World Cup, Son missed the first part of the English season while playing for South Korea at the Asian Games. He led the team to the title, securing exemption from military service.

