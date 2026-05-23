CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch found himself in bed scrolling through social media on his phone, growing more depressed with each post he read about Kyle Busch.

For the first time in his life, Zilisch had a hard time getting himself motivated to go to the racetrack.

He’s not the only one grappling with the sudden and tragic death of the sport’s 41-year-old superstar.

On Sunday night, 39 Cup Series drivers return to the track for the Coca-Cola 600 just three days after the death of Busch, who had more wins (234) than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series.

Severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis and resulted in rapid and overwhelming complications that led to Busch’s death, according to a statement released Saturday by his family.

“It just doesn’t feel like a real race weekend,” Zilisch said. “Like the entire vibe in the garage, it’s eerie here. It’s gloomy. It’s just, it’s gonna be tough come Sunday for sure. There’s gonna be a lot of emotion. It’s gonna be sad.”

Rain washed out qualifying on Saturday and the gray, overcast sky served as a fitting background for the somber mood enveloping Charlotte Motor Speedway and its 1 1/2-mile track.

Former Busch rival Joey Logano said there is simply nothing normal about this weekend.

“It’s definitely a very different vibe. I never really felt anything like this before at the racetrack,” Logano said. “… You just kind of see less smiles and everybody is sad. It’s an emotion that we’re all feeling — as raw as it can be — and we’re all trying to handle it in our own way. There are some pretty heavy emotions on our hearts.”

Added driver Zane Smith: “This doesn’t seem real. … He was Superman.”

Defending race champion Ross Chastain said he knows only one way to deal with Busch’s death.

“Go race,” said Chastain, who celebrated the come-from-behind 2025 win by slamming watermelons on the track from the roof of his car, his signature move.

“I know with Kyle, that’s what he would want to do. So, no question in my mind about coming in and going to work and going to race,” Chastain added. “It’s what we do.”

There are reminders of Busch everywhere.

The track’s oversized video board features an in memoriam photo of Busch. The scoring tower on the infield lists just one number on the very top: 8. That’s been Busch’s car number the past four seasons since he made the move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing.

Every car in the field will carry a black No. 8 decal on Sunday to honor the two-time Cup Series champion.

Despite the overwhelming sense of sadness at the track, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell never considered postponing the race.

“Kyle Busch would probably be pretty (ticked) off if we didn’t race, so we’re going to honor his memory,” O’Donnell said.

Normally, Charlotte Motor Speedway goes above and beyond to honor the military on Memorial Day weekend, with several tributes to fallen soldiers, includings listing their names on the windshields.

But this weekend also will be about paying tribute to Busch.

So racing they will go, which Zilisch said may not be a bad thing.

“I don’t really wanna go to the track,” Zilisch said. “But at the same time, though, this place is home. And I feel like it’s easier to accept it here than it is laying in my bed and just scrolling on (social media) and continuing to see posts about it.”

Others things to know about Sunday’s race:

Points leader Reddick on the pole

Cup Series points leader Tyler Reddick will start on the pole after rain washed out qualifying on Saturday. Ty Gibbs will be alongside Reddick on the front row.

Drivers got in some practice laps on Saturday during a break in the wet weather, but more rain is in the forecast for Sunday, which could make NASCAR’s longest race of the season even longer.

Austin Hill fills in for Busch

Austin Hill, who normally competes in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will replace Busch and represent Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car.

RCR made the decision to temporarily retire Busch’s No. 8 until his 11-year-old son, Brexton, is ready to take over and race.

Austin Dillon also will race for RCR on Sunday as he looks to win his second Coca-Cola 600.

Legge running the double

Katherine Legge will look to become the first woman to complete “The Double” on Sunday, when she begins the day running the Indianapolis 500 before making the trip south for the Coca-Cola 600.

Although many have tried to run “The Double,” only Tony Stewart (2001) has completed all 1,100 miles.

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