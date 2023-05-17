MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Marlins were down to their last out when Garrett Cooper doubled off Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey (2-1). Luis Arraez singled to score Cooper and pull Miami within 4-3. Pinch-runner Jon Berti stole second before Soler drove a 3-2 pitch by Harvey over the wall in left-center for his 10th homer and the come-from-behind win.

Arraez and Cooper each had two hits, Andrew Nardi (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth and earned the victory for the Marlins.

Trailing 2-1, the Nationals scored three runs in the eighth inning against relievers Huascar Brazoban and Steven Okert. Jeimer Candelario hit a game-tying single off Brazoban, and Dominic Smith tagged Okert for a two-run single and a 4-2 lead.

Washington starter Josiah Gray gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked three. The right-hander escaped a two-out basesloaded threat in the seventh by retiring Soler on a force out.

Miami scored twice in the second on a fielding error by Gray to take a 2-0 lead. Jean Segura and Peyton Burdick hit one-out singles and Nick Fortes walked before Joey Wendle hit a grounder to first baseman Smith. Smith forced Fortes out at second, but Gray dropped shortstop C.J. Abrams’ relay throw as he covered first, allowing Segura and Burdick to score.

Washington’s Lane Thomas hit a solo homer in the sixth inning that cut the deficit to 2-1. Thomas drove an 0-1 pitch from Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo 364 feet over the wall in right for his fifth homer of the season.

Luzardo was lifted after six innings. The left-hander allowed one run, five hits, struck out seven and walked one

Earlier Tuesday, the Miami Marlins placed star centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of a right toe turf injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Chad Kuhl (right foot soreness) showed no ill effects from his bullpen session, and will be re-evaluated for a possible rehab outing.

Marlins: OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) is expected to resume baseball activities in the next couple of days. … RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) has not been cleared to throw.

UP NEXT

LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.29) will start the middle game of the series Wednesday against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.35).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.