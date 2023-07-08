MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 Saturday and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.

Rookie Dane Myers had two hits and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cooper singled twice for the Marlins.

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper exited after he was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third. Harper favored the elbow as he received attention from the Phillies trainer. After a couple of minutes, Harper eventually went to first and later in the inning made an unsuccessful attempt to steal third. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said after the game that X-rays on Harper’s elbow were negative.

Bryson Stott took Harper’s spot in the lineup when his turn came again in the fifth.

Soler’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fourth gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead.

Luis Arraez didn’t start, but added a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh that pushed Miami’s lead to 5-3 and raised his major league-leading batting average to .388.

Garrett (5-2) was lifted after five innings. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three runs, six hits, walked three and struck out three.

Huascar Brazoban threw 1 2/3 perfect innings and Steven Okert was credited with a strikeout of Kyle Schwarber to end the seventh when home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson cited Schwarber for a time violation on a 3-2 pitch.

Tanner Scott followed Okert with a perfect eighth. A night after squandering a two-run lead, A.J. Puk closed with a scoreless ninth for his 15th save.

Christian Pache’s run scoring double and Schwarber’s RBI groundout in the second helped the Phillies erase a two-run deficit and tie it at 3.

Myers’ two-RBI single against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez capped a three-run first and gave Miami a 3-1 lead. Soler tied it with a solo blast, snapping an eight-game homerless stretch.

Philadelphia struck first on Trea Turner’s solo shot in the top half, a 368-foot homer to left field.

Suarez (2-4) gave up four runs and eight hits, walked four and struck out four over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (right elbow discomfort) showed continued healing from the results of a recent test he underwent, Thomson said.

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (right elbow) threw his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30) will start the series finale for the Phillies on Sunday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (7-5, 3.32).

