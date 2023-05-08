HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Raylee Leiman is one of the top high school softball players in Broward County and the state, but what this St. Thomas Aquinas player does off the field is, in a way, more important than what she does on game day for the Raiders.

“When I’m on the field, I’m always thinking about these kids,” said Leiman.

Leiman has devoted her time away from softball and school to help raise money at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, which specializes in treating pediatric cancer.

“These kids became my reason to play softball,” said Leiman. “When I’m not playing well, there are kids in the hospital that want to be playing. They don’t care what the results are. So, I try to put myself, not in their shoes, but to consider what their minds might be thinking at the time. They could be on the field, but I am on the field.”

Leiman’s nonprofit foundation has raised nearly $50,000. In August 2022, she donated $5,000 to the Jeff Conine Clubhouse at the hospital. A former Marlin star started the hotel-like facility where families can stay for free while their children receive life-saving cancer treatment.

“I think that what I’m doing doesn’t get rid of what the kids are going through, but it does help their families be more present for them and it helps them spend time with each other and not worry so much about the stressors. They’re never going to stop, but at least they can be lifted off for a little bit,” said Leiman.

Leiman’s passion to help children with cancer was inspired by former St. Thomas Aquinas player, now assistant Raiders softball coach, C.J. Parsons. In the eighth grade, she dealt with cancer.

“I was diagnosed with ITP, which is a blood platelet issue,” she said. “I ended up on the cancer floor for about two weeks. I had all the love in the world from my friends and family. Unfortunately, the other people on the same floor as me didn’t have their family there and their friends.”

Parsons began the charity that was eventually passed on to Leiman.

“When I first took on this foundation, I was thinking about my grandparents and how they both went through cancer, the treatment process and everything like that,” said Leiman. “So, they were the reason why I was going to take on this foundation. [C.J.] really trusted me with it and at first, I was uncomfortable. I didn’t think it was for me, but as I took it on and became more confident with it, I tripled the size of what she had.”

Leiman recently raised $26,000 at her charity poker event with Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker helping her foundation. She plans on continuing her softball career at NC State and will be involved in the children’s hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

