MIAMI (WSVN) - A rivalry between Brazil and Argentina drove fans to gather at South Florida restaurants to watch their soccer teams’ showdown at this year’s Copa America final.

Saturday night, fans of the Brazilian team gathered at the Bar Boteco in Miami.

Over in Miami Beach, the Argentine restaurant Manolo was packed with spectators watching the game.

Fans hoped that their team would emerge triumphant.

“I have to say Brazil, ’cause I want to get out of here safe, so, yes, Brazil is going to win,” said a customer at Bar Boteco.

That prediction would not come to pass, Argentina scored a goal, clinching a 1-0 victory for his team.

“We got the best in the world: [Lionel] Messi, untouchable, no matter what,” said an Argentina fan.

This was the two countries’ fifth time facing off in a tournament final.

