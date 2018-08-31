Smoak’s pinch-hit slam lifts Blue Jays over Marlins 6-5

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Smoak connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Toronto trailed 5-1 heading into the ninth. The Blue Jays loaded the bases on Danny Jansen’s one-out infield single before the Marlins replaced Kyle Barraclough with Drew Steckenrider (4-4).

Aledmys Diaz then struck out looking, but Devon Travis forced in a run with a walk and Smoak drove Steckenrider’s 0-2 pitch over the wall in right for his 22nd homer.

Joe Biagini (3-7) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Ken Giles worked a shaky ninth for his 19th save. Miami put two runners on before Austin Dean fouled out and Magneuris Sierra lined to left, ending the game.

