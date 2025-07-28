MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is known for producing more NFL talent than any other part of the country, but how do they get there? Who is their coach? Sly Johnson, the mastermind behind Premier Athletes, is one of the best area trainers that now has players from across the country coming to him to learn.

In the heat of the off-season, when the bright lights dim and there are no crowds in sight, there’s one place the work never stops.

Meet Sly Johnson, the mastermind behind Premier Athletes.

“I’m able to find exactly what they need and give them what they need for their situation to maximize,” said Sly Johnson, the founder of Premier Athletes. “A four-star, we can help make them a five-star.”

A name becoming widespread from high school to the pros.

“I feel like he’s probably one of the best down here,” said Ah’mari Stevens.

“He’s a great coach, a great mentor,” said former FIU Panthers running back D’Vonte Pierce. “You can tell he actually knows what he’s doing.”

“I’ve been working with him for the past few months; I feel like my game has elevated to a different level so far,” said Seahawk tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Wildly known as one of the top wide receiver trainers in the country, Johnson, now also coaching tight ends, has worked with stars Elijah Moore, Zay Flowers, and Jerry Judy.

But it was today’s Heisman frontrunner, who first showed him just how far his past catching tutelage could go.

“I think Jeremiah Smith is the one that made us say, ‘I didn’t know it would get this big.’ Because I had him since he was a little kid. So, for him to go from a kid in the car seat to the megastar he is now, that is the ‘aha’ moment,” said Sly Johnson.

Now, every off-season athlete flocks here, from down the block to across the country in Arizona, just to train with the man known for sharpening edges.

“It’s the best for football, so I want to be in that type of environment and get better with those,” said Texas A&M commit Camren Hamiel.

“They know what they’re talking about, so I’m just trying to be like a sponge, absorb all that information, and be the best I can be,” said Desert Edge Defensive Back Antonio Para.

For Sly, no billboards are needed. Just results. It all runs through the field at the Aventura JCC.

“A lot of the big-name guys are doing big things on Sundays,” said Colts tight end Will Mallory. “You want to be a part of that; you see what he’s teaching, and you’ve got to add that to your arsenal.”

“Like I said, you have to train with the best to be the best,” said Pierce. “So, for him you got the best out here, and it shows on Sundays, Saturdays, and Fridays. So he’s definitely the best when it comes to what he does.”

While past catchers have seen the most success, Premier Athletes, run by Sly Johnson and his staff, are committed to helping all athletes improve in their chosen positions and sports.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.