(CNN) — Simone Biles won her 20th world championships gold medal as the 26-year-old continued her impressive return from a two-year hiatus away from gymnastics, playing a key role in a historic victory for the US in the women’s team final on Wednesday.

Biles’ impressive floor routine ensured the US won its seventh consecutive world title in the women’s team discipline at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Brazil finished second to earn the country’s first ever world championships medal in women’s gymnastics, with France taking third.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Biles was joined by teammates Skye Blakey, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong in the team final. However Roberson, who trains with Biles in Texas, experienced heartbreak in the warmups when she suffered an ankle injury.

Wong filled the void left by Roberson by taking part in the vault and floor, two apparatus the 20-year-old had originally not been expected to compete in.

Biles recorded 14.800 in the vault, 14.466 on the bars and 14.300 on the beam in the first three apparatus.

The 26-year-old was the final member of the US team to compete in the floor section knowing that a big performance would clinch another gold medal for herself and her teammates.

Smiling throughout her routine, Biles oozed confidence as she performed her twists and turns with elan, barely putting a foot wrong, as the judges gave her a score of 15.166.

In a congratulatory message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, USA Gymnastics wrote that the US women’s team was in a “league of its own.”

