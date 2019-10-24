Simone Biles threw out a first pitch during the World Series. Why we’re flipping out

Gymnast Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series.

(CNN) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.

And she made it her own by adding a flip leading up to her pitch.

Biles, a Houston native, is no stranger to the mound. She previously threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game in 2016, where she also did a side aerial flip before throwing the ball.

Biles followed former Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann, who threw out the first pitch during Game 1.

Fellow Olympian and World Champion boxer Marlen Esparza called “Play ball” prior to Biles’ first pitch, and the national anthem was sung by US Air Force Airman First class Leah Fox.

The Washington Nationals lead the series after they defeated the Astros 5-4 in Game 1 and 12-3 in Game 2.

