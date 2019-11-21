Simone Biles named Female Olympic Athlete of the Year

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Simone Biles now has another title she can add to the books.

The 22-year-old was named the Female Olympic Athlete of the Year at the Team USA Awards.

The title comes after Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world at the 2019 FIG World Championships.

The honor was one of eight titles awarded to recognize the achievements of Team USA athletes.

Other athletes recognized include the U.S. Women’s World Cup Soccer Team who won Olympic Team of the Year; Oksana Masters who won Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year; and figure skater Nathan Chen, the Male Olympic Athlete of the Year.

The winning athletes were determined by members of the Olympic and Paralympic community and online fan voting.

