(CNN) — Simone Biles won a record eighth national all-around title with a strong performance Sunday at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.

Twenty-six-year-old Biles also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships when she finished 3.9 points ahead of Shilese Jones, the all-around silver medalist at the 2022 US and world championships.

The eighth title for Biles breaks the record she shared with Alfred Jochim, who won his seventh all-around gold medal 90 years ago in 1933.

Even after a long absence from major competition, Biles showed an assuredness in her performances and the four-time Olympic gold medalist dominated the field Friday and Sunday. She locked up the all-around crown with a 15.400 in her breathtaking floor exercise that drew a standing ovation.

Biles continues her return to competitive gymnastics after a two-year hiatus following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when she pulled out of several events suffering from what is known as the “twisties” – a mental block causing a gymnast to lose track of their positions in midair.

Throughout the competition, Biles effortlessly and powerfully completed elements of her routines no other female gymnast has ever landed in competition.

Friday’s remarkable performance was capped by an almost perfect Yurchenko double pike on the vault, which has never been landed in competition by another female gymnast, according to Reuters.

“Beams started off a little bit rough, but that’s kind of to be expected. You get your nerves out of the way and then after that, it was pretty smooth sailing,” Biles told the Peacock broadcast when asked about her performance. “Pretty happy with the overall meet.”

When asked what drives her to win the historic eighth title, Biles said, “I think I just have personal goals that I want to meet and keep pushing for so that’s what I’m aiming for.”

Biles returned to action earlier this month, winning in triumphant fashion at the Core Hydration Classic.

She recorded the top score in three of the four apparatus – vault, floor and balance beam – to stamp her authority on the event and will be seeking to do the same on Sunday.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in US history, winning 32 medals across the Olympics and the world championships.

