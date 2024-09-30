SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Olympic star Simone Biles is taking her talents around the country with the Gold Over America Tour and South Florida will be one of her stops.

Simone Biles is about is about show fans and their cities across the U.S. what has made her the most decorated gymnast in history: 11 Olympic and 30 World Champion medals.

“We try to connect with the fans as much as possible, get as close to the crowd with an interaction. We try to engage as much as possible in each of our numbers so that everybody feels seen and heard,” said Biles.

It’ been a whirlwind since the Paris Summer Games, now Biles will be joined by some of her teammates in the Gold Over America tour. The performance is being held in over 30 arenas.

Oct. 11 it comes to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

“The show is non-stop, high-energy, pop-style the whole time, so it’s very engaging. Very fun and fast, but we also tell a story line too. So, it’s been so fun so far,” said Biles.

Biles view this tour as a way to connect and celebrate with fan who cheered and supported her at home. She also hopes it inspires the next generation of gymnast.

“I think it’s a privilege that I have such a big platform that I can share that with everyone. We try to have as much fun and tell our stories because the kids can resonate with that,” said Biles. “And I feel like in our cast and crew, there’s representation and so, any of the kids can see themselves in us. Which is really sweet because I think the sport has grown.”

After a stressful Olympic run, Simone says she’s just happy to be able to share her craft who watched her at the recent Summer Games.

“I’m having fun to because this is like hard, but easy work. To learn numbers was hard, but after that this is easy. We’ve already done the hard part in Paris, so now we get to celebrate our success,” said Biles.

Simone will be joined by Olympic teammate Jordan Chiles when the tour makes at stop at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Oct. 11.

Simone shared that she fully supports Chiles, who had filed a second appeal with the court the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland after being stripped of her bronze medal in Paris.

For tickets to the show on Oct. 11, click here.

