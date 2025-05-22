NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have known they wanted Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall draft pick for a long time, and now they have their rookie quarterback signed to his first NFL contract.

The Titans announced Wednesday that Ward has signed his deal but did not share financial details. Ward’s deal is worth reportedly $48.7 million over four years.

That leaves only two of Tennessee’s nine draft picks still unsigned ahead of the third phase of offseason, which starts Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound Ward played 57 games over five seasons starting at Incarnate Word in 2020, Washington State in 2022 and then his final year in college last season at Miami. He finished with career 18,184 yards passing and set a Division I record with 158 touchdown passes.

Ward was an All-American and Heisman finalist after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season since 2017.

The Titans have made clear Ward will have to win the starting job over Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in 2023. They also have veteran backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

