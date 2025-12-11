(CNN) — Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was jailed on Wednesday night just hours after being dismissed as the leader of the storied program.

According to Washtenaw County Jail records, Moore was booked into jail as of 10:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Moore was still booked in the jail as of early Thursday morning, according to jail records.

The county records system reached by CNN Sports did not have any information on the charges that Moore may be facing, no bond information available and no scheduled court dates.

In response to a request for information about the incident involving Moore, Pittsfield Township police sent a news release stating that officers had responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road to investigate an alleged assault. Police confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody and the incident “does not appear to be random in nature.”

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details,” the statement from Pittsfield Township police read. “Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”

The release does not specifically name Moore.

The statement comes after ESPN reported earlier in the night that police in Saline, Michigan – a small town west of Pittsfield Township, both of which are located outside Ann Arbor, the city that houses U-M’s campus – had detained Moore.

According to the ESPN report, Moore was turned over to Pittsfield Township police for further investigation.

The university fired Moore on Wednesday after the school said he was “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The sudden announcement stated Moore was terminated immediately and with cause.

“Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Michigan’s statement read.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore became the Wolverines’ head coach in 2024, taking over from Jim Harbaugh after spending six years on the offensive staff. He was the first Black head coach in program history.

Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 record this season. The Wolverines are scheduled to face the University of Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

In 2023, Moore twice served as the acting head coach while Harbaugh served two separate suspensions – one for recruiting violations, the other for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He would coach the final three games of that season, leading the Wolverines to wins against Penn State, Maryland and dramatically, against No. 2 Ohio State.

Harbaugh returned for the postseason and Moore resumed his offensive coordinating gig, helping Michigan to the national title.

After Harbaugh left to take the Los Angeles Chargers’ job, Moore was named head coach, a history-making moment. In 2024, the Wolverines again upset Ohio State to close the regular season and went on to beat Alabama in a bowl game.

But this year, it was his turn to serve a suspension. He sat out two games for his own involvement in the Stallions’ investigation after the NCAA finally ruled on the drawn-out saga.

Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach, the school added.

