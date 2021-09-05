CINCINNATI (AP) — Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute — his first goal since May 16 — to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nicolás Figal played an arcing ball-in from near midfield to Shea, who flicked in a side-netter in the waning moments.

Miami (7-9-5) has one-goal wins in each of its first three matches against FC Cincinnati, the only team Inter Miami has played more than once and has a perfect record against in MLS.

Cincinnati (3-10-8) is winless, with five losses, in a club-record 12 straight matches.

Miami has lost only one of its last nine.

Nick Marsman had two saves for Inter Miami. The 30-year-old, in his first MLS season, has back-to-back shutouts — the first clean sheets of his career.

