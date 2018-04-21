Shaw, Braun homer in Brewers’ 8-0 win over Marlins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers needed only three pitches to pull away from the Miami Marlins.

Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw hit back-to-back homers, helping the Brewers to an 8-0 victory on Friday night. It was the fourth consecutive win for Milwaukee, which has outscored Miami 20-3 in the first two games of the series.

Christian Yelich hit a two-out triple in the fourth inning to score Lorenzo Cain and give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead. Braun and Shaw hit the next two pitches from Miami starter Trevor Richards (0-2) for homers to make it 5-0 and the Brewers were never threatened.

“That kind of busted it open, and the pitching staff did their thing,” Shaw said. “It was a good overall win for everybody.”

Shaw and Yelich each reached base four times, while Cain and Eric Thames were on base three times apiece. Shaw has been on base eight times (four walks, three hits and hit by pitch) in the first two games against the Marlins.

Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) picked up his first win since signing with the Brewers as a free agent during the offseason. The right-hander pitched six innings, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out five.

“It happened fast,” Chacin said of the offense’s big inning. “I think you’re going to see it more often now, the offense putting (up) big innings.”

The Marlins, losers of five of six games, loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but reliever Oliver Drake retired the next two batters to preserve the shutout.

The Marlins have struggled to throw strikes the first two games of the series. Miami pitchers have walked 15, hit two batters and thrown three wild pitches.

“It’s basically like getting 15 hits, plus whatever they’re getting in hits,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “This is not a ballpark where you want to be walking people.”

In contrast, Milwaukee pitchers have thrown shutouts in three of the last four games, beating Cincinnati by identical 2-0 scores on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We pitched a heck of a game and Chacin was outstanding,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

MOMENTUM LOST

Richards pitched seven shutout innings against Pittsburgh on Monday, but couldn’t duplicate his success against the Brewers. He lasted only 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on five hits and six walks while striking out five while throwing 102 pitches. “Obviously, the command wasn’t as good tonight as it was the other day,” Mattingly said.

ARCIA INJURED

One inning after making a spectacular running catch in left field, Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia twisted his ankle attempting to get back to first base after singling in the eighth. X-rays were negative. “This is definitely best-case scenario, very good news,” Arcia said through translator Carlos Brizuela.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was placed on the 10-day DL (right forearm strain). RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. . INF JT Riddle (right shoulder tendinitis) played Friday in extended spring training and is scheduled to play again on Saturday. . INF Martin Prado was given a day to rest Friday after beginning his rehab assignment Thursday at Class-A Jupiter, but is scheduled to be back in the lineup Saturday. … LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow strain) is slated to pitch Sunday at Jupiter. … RHP Dan Straily (right forearm strain) is expected to pitch Tuesday, but the level has not been determined.

Brewers: C Manny Pina (right calf strain) went through a series of tests, ran at about 80 percent and could be activated off the 10-day DL next week. … LHP Boone Logan (left triceps) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (0-3, 5.57 ERA) makes his first road start. He has not won since Sept. 20 of last season, a span of six starts.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (1-2, 4.87) is making his fifth start, but has yet to make a quality start.

