NEAR ATLANTA, Ga. (WSVN) — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal surprised a deserving teen with the trip of a lifetime.

Shaq and deputies surprised 18-year-old Brandon Simmons near Atlanta on Wednesday.

Simmons will be heading to a VIP weekend with his favorite team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was all orchestrated by the Dream on 3 foundation that is dedicated to fullfilling dreams for young adults with life-altering conditions.

Simmons, a star athlete in high school, was in a severe car crash not too long ago.

Doctors gave Simmons a 1%t chance of survival and said he was paralyzed from the chest down.

On Wednesday, he stood up and walked to Shaq.

O’Neal said he was not ashamed to cry at Simmons’ strength.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.