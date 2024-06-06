FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is helping children put their best foot forward.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the NBA Hall of Famer for the Walk a Mile in My Shoes initiative in Fort Lauderdale.

Children on Thursday received new pairs of shoes provided by O’Neal.

The children also were able to see what it’s like to be a deputy, including a look at law enforcement gear and vehicles used in the line of duty.

Gabriella Daise, one of the children who received the new shoes, described how her day went.

“My experience today was pretty great. I got to look at all the helicopters, the SWAT team truck and interacting with the officers, so it was really nice,” she said.

While Shaq couldn’t be there in person, he recorded an inspiring video message for the kids and congratulated them on their new shoes.

“I think it was really nice of Shaq. The shoes do look really nice, so they will definitely be used,” said Daise.

