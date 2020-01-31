Shaq pays for family’s laptop at Best Buy after they offer condolences

(WSVN) - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal paid for a family’s laptop at Best Buy after they offered their condolences for Kobe Bryant’s passing.

According to a Facebook post, Patrick Martin was at a Georgia Best Buy shopping for a laptop when he came across Shaq.

“So me and Mo just went to Best Buy to buy a laptop and we meet Shaq,” his post read. “We gave our condolences for his sister and Kobe.”

They were stunned by his response when he later came up to them.

“I like ya’ll, so get the nicest one in here and I’ll pay for it,” the post read, quoting Shaq.

Shaq made a heartbreaking post earlier this week, honoring his longtime friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant.

“There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie,” part of the caption read.

More than 49,000 people responded to the post to offer their condolences as well.

