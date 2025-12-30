HOUSTON (WSVN) — Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has begun helping a young man who aspires to be a police officer in Texas. The young man stands 7 feet, 3 inches tall.

Jordan Wilmore, 24, wants to become the tallest police officer in Texas. He wants to become an officer in general, but he didn’t pass his exam by one point.

So Wilmore’s area chief contacted O’Neal, who is a certified peace officer. Without hesitation, the basketball icon stepped in to mentor him.

“I mean, I’m really thankful for him helping me out, and being there, and being like a mentor for helping me out through this,” Wilmore said.

O’Neal is sponsoring Wilmore’s academy journey and even promised to help him get a custom cruiser when he passes that exam.

