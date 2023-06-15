MIAMI (WSVN) - Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is facing serious accusations after a woman accused him of sexual assault during a Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center, the site for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, last week.

According to Ariel Mitchell, the victim’s attorney, the incident occurred following an interaction with Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot.

In a letter addressed to McGregor, Mitchell alleged that after the encounter with the mascot, McGregor “elevated his aggressive, unprovoked, and outrageous behavior by violently sexually assaulting and battering this firm’s client in the men’s bathroom of the Kaseya Center.”

In a separate letter to the NBA, Mitchell further claimed that McGregor “aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya Center security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom.”

The victim alleges that McGregor aggressively kissed her and compelled her to perform oral sex. When she attempted to leave, the victim stated that McGregor pinned her against a wall, forcefully removed her pants, and continued the sexual assault. Eventually, she managed to fight him off and escape.

She promptly reported the incident to the police and handed over the clothing she was wearing as evidence. Miami Police confirmed to 7News that they are investigating.

The Miami Heat issued a statement acknowledging the allegations and affirmed that they are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The UFC released a statement that said, “The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

McGregor has denied the allegations, stating they are completely false.

This is not the first time McGregor has encountered legal issues in South Florida.

In 2019, he was arrested and charged with robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand and subsequently stomping on it when the fan attempted to take a picture with him in Miami Beach. Those charges were later dropped.

